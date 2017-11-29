Major boost in services at town’s rail station

Train passengers who use Morpeth Railway Station will receive an early Christmas present.

The South East Northumberland Rail User Group (SENRUG) has revealed that three companies will be adding extra services, starting from December 10.

CrossCountry will increase the number of its services that call at Morpeth from three to five each way per day, making it a total of 70 services per week.

Virgin Trains will be introducing extra Saturday trains at Morpeth and Northern has announced a new two-hourly Sunday service that will stop at Newcastle and intu Metrocentre in Gateshead, among other stations.

SENRUG chairman Dennis Fancett said: “Many people don’t believe campaigning to improve things works.

“Whilst it has taken us some time, Sunday, December 10 will surely prove it does.

“We have now almost achieved our objective of an intercity service every two hours each way at Morpeth, which is a very different station now from when SENRUG was formed.

“The single daily morning service to and evening from London per day has mushroomed into 153 intercity services per week and we are delighted to welcome Northern’s new Sunday trains.

“We are keen to attract more support for our other campaigns – the Ashington, Blyth and Tyne re-opening, the North of Morpeth local service and a doubling of service frequency at Cramlington.

“We urge those that support us to go to www.senrug.co.uk and join up.”

Andy Cooper, CrossCountry managing director, said: “We are delighted to be increasing the number of our trains that call at Morpeth in our December timetables.

“SENRUG has been a strong advocate for an enhanced CrossCountry service for many years and now its efforts have been rewarded with five of our trains each way every day, so Morpeth’s rail users will have more of the country open for direct journeys.”

There will be three additional Virgin Trains services to Morpeth on Saturdays. The decision was made after listening to feedback from stakeholders.

SENRUG is holding a public meeting at Morpeth Town Hall on Thursday, December 7, with a guest speaker from CrossCountry.

It will start at 7.30pm.