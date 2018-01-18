Make a splash to help raise funds for Diabetes UK

A charity is looking for people to make a splash this spring.

Diabetes UK is encouraging people in Northumberland to take on the Swim22 challenge, taking place between February 22 and May 22.

Swim22 participants will cover 22 miles — the equivalent of crossing the English Channel.

People taking on the challenge can swim in their local pool alone or with family, friends or colleagues, and the distance can even be split between a team to make it easier.

Stephen Ryan, Head of the North at Diabetes UK, said: “Swimming is a fantastic way to stay fit and healthy, have fun and set yourself a challenge.

“Whether you’re an absolute beginner or a seasoned swimmer, our team will be on hand to offer swimming tips and fund-raising advice.

“Every day, around 700 people are diagnosed with diabetes. Every length you complete and every pound you raise brings us closer to our vision of a world where diabetes can do no harm.”

To register, visit www.diabetes.org.uk/swim22

There is no registration fee and no minimum sponsorship.