Markings request for roundabout

Ponteland Town Council has submitted a request that it believes would help reduce traffic congestion at a central location during peak times.

Members agreed with the suggestion of the highways working party to ask Northumberland County Council to consider installing yellow hatching and/or keep clear markings on the mini-roundabout located between North Road and the A696.

Highways working party chairman, Christine Greenwell, said the problem occurs when the lights at the Diamond Inn are on red and traffic travelling south continues to enter the roundabout – queuing until the entire North Road exit is blocked.

This affects motorists travelling north who are wanting to exit onto North Road and also motorists coming from North Road wishing to join the A696. A number of complaints have been made to the town council office.

It has suggested in its letter to the county council in order to keep the traffic flowing as freely as possible, that hatching and/or markings should be put in place at the exit of North Road and exit of the A696 southbound.

In addition, councillors agreed to a proposal from the working party to use recycled plastic picket fencing in green as a boundary treatment for the new Merton Way car park scheme that will be carried out later this year.

The county council had previously drawn up a draft scheme for this area, which included low-maintenance landscaping.

However, Ponteland Town councillors strongly felt that the removal of trees – to accommodate the larger car park site – and suggested that screening with artificial ivy hedging would be very unpopular with Ponteland residents.