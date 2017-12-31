Master Innholders honour for Bernard

A lifelong commitment to hospitality has led the managing director of a Northumberland hotel to become the only member of the prestigious national society of Master Innholders from the North East.

Becoming a member of this select group is a difficult process. The applicant must submit an essay on a given subject and attend a rigorous interview to demonstrate their commitment to improving standards within the industry.

Bernard Bloodworth, managing director of the award-winning Matfen Hall, Golf and Spa, has 33 years of experience within the hotel industry.

He has also played an active role in developing the hotel industry in the region, being a key member of the North East Hotels Association for the last 15 years and currently serving as joint chairman of the association, and representing the sector in various business forums and at a range of events across the North East.

Bernard, pictured above, said: “I’m privileged that the Master Innholders have accepted my application for membership into their prestigious organisation and it’s an honour to attend events in London, being a voice for the North East.”