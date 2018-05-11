Mayor officially opens William Turner Court

Guests joined Morpeth Mayor Nic Best to celebrate the grand opening of McCarthy and Stone’s new Retirement Living development in the town.

After a guided tour of the furnished show apartments and communal areas, Coun Best marked the opening of William Turner Court with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

He said: “It was my pleasure to officially open the show complex.

“Providing independent living and security is extremely important and with a growing number of people reaching retirement age, I’m delighted developments such as this are being built to provide people with a number of options to make the most out of their later years.”

Exclusively aimed at people aged 60 and over, William Turner Court features a collection of 55 one and two bedroom apartments – currently priced from £199,999 and £259,999 respectively – with only five apartments remaining.

Its facilities include a homeowners’ lounge and a guest suite should homeowners have friends or relatives to stay.

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director at McCarthy and Stone North East, said: “We are very thankful to Coun Best for officially opening William Turner Court.

“The development has a beautiful setting, with landscaped gardens and luxuriously-appointed accommodation.”

For more information about William Turner Court, call McCarthy and Stone on 0800 2014739.