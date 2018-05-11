Mayor officially opens William Turner Court

Picture by Stuart Boulton.
Guests joined Morpeth Mayor Nic Best to celebrate the grand opening of McCarthy and Stone’s new Retirement Living development in the town.

After a guided tour of the furnished show apartments and communal areas, Coun Best marked the opening of William Turner Court with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

He said: “It was my pleasure to officially open the show complex.

“Providing independent living and security is extremely important and with a growing number of people reaching retirement age, I’m delighted developments such as this are being built to provide people with a number of options to make the most out of their later years.”

Exclusively aimed at people aged 60 and over, William Turner Court features a collection of 55 one and two bedroom apartments – currently priced from £199,999 and £259,999 respectively – with only five apartments remaining.

Its facilities include a homeowners’ lounge and a guest suite should homeowners have friends or relatives to stay.

Liz Green, regional sales and marketing director at McCarthy and Stone North East, said: “We are very thankful to Coun Best for officially opening William Turner Court.

“The development has a beautiful setting, with landscaped gardens and luxuriously-appointed accommodation.”

For more information about William Turner Court, call McCarthy and Stone on 0800 2014739.