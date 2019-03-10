MEDICATION: Why so tricky to access it?

I may lack the manual dexterity to text at an appropriate speed, but my hands are fine for popping out prescription drugs when needed.

If you need these then picking up the prescription and transferring the drugs to their bottles will be part of the regular routine.

However, though grateful someone taking a tablet will be for the relief it gives, the thought that ‘why aren’t they simpler to get out?’ will cross everyone’s mind.

Sorting out drugs means, from time to time, hunting the ones that fly off into space.

Robert Pollard

Morpeth