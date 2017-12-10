Meet the Town Team

The following column about Morpeth Town Team has been written by King Edward VI School Year 13 student Olivia Sheed.

Morpeth Town Team consists of a group of individuals who collaborate with all the traders in Morpeth and are involved in the arrangements for many events on offer through the year in various different fields.

These include Music in the Market Place, Morpeth Fair Day and the recent Christmas lights switch-on.

They are also behind many of the little things that help make the town’s experience even better.

Meeting in Sanderson Arcade, they operate with the traders and the customers first, consistently brainstorming new ideas and consistently evolving and changing.

The effort that can be witnessed meeting by meeting is astounding – debating the intricacies of the running of events and businesses through every meeting.

They have an official treasurer, clerk and representatives from the town council on the board, alongside experienced business operators to give the best insight possible.

This is not a thrown-together committee – this is a well thought-out and carefully co-ordinated team, made for the people and run wonderfully.

They work incredibly hard to improve the experience of Morpeth and so they deserve an introduction, recognition and, most of all, thanks.

So next time you are in the town centre shopping, appreciating the Christmas lights, or seeing a musician or band perform outdoors, think of the ones who made it all possible just for you, the happy visitor.