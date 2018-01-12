Memorial for Emily to be erected in town park

A lasting memorial to Northumbrian suffragette Emily Wilding Davison is to be erected in Carlisle Park in Morpeth in 2018 to mark the 100th anniversary since women were granted the right to vote.

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet members have agreed the proposals for the scheme and to contribute £50,000 towards the monument, which will be met from the Parks Enhancement Programme budget.

Morpeth Town Council has agreed a financial contribution of £5,000 and efforts are continuing to secure additional funding for the project.

The tenacious campaigner died four days after being struck by the King’s horse at the Epsom Derby in 1913. She was buried in graveyard of St Mary’s Church in Morpeth.

Glen Sanderson, Northumberland County Councillor and ward member for Longhorsley where Emily was born, said: “Emily Davison was a true local hero who brought about votes for women and it is right that we recognise her achievements – especially in this centenary year.”