MEMORIALS: Help to bring work together

A project was started in 1988 to record war memorials in Northumberland and Newcastle. Later, a similar one covered County Durham.

The two were merged into the North East War Memorials Project and a website was produced.

We have records on 4,884 war memorials between the Tweed and the Tees, and entries on 13,198 names so far.

We include all kinds of information regarding wartime, and have uploaded thousands of newspaper cuttings.

The centenary of the Great War has produced a lot of research into the two great wars, and also into the names of those who fell and/or served.

We now feel that the time has come to pull all the information together in a way that recognises the work done by people over the past few years, as well as our own over 31 years.

New memorials have been created and older ones restored. We need the public to keep us informed of these, and we appreciate photos and copies of unveiling services. Everything is acknowledged to the sender.

We also need funds as our website is creaking at the seams and needs to be updated.

Our group members all work voluntarily.

We have booked the Village Hall at Stannington, on the A1 just south of Morpeth, for Saturday, June 8, from 10am to 4pm.

We hope that people will come along to tell us what they have done and discuss how we can progress.

We are also seeking help from people as the workload piles even higher.

The day will include our AGM, which will be kept as short as possible.

Please tell us if you are prepared to come, give a short talk or have a small display, or learn about ways in which you can help.

If you cannot come, please tell us about your own work and we will see how we can bring it all together into one tribute to all who suffered through war in the North East of England, whether they served, fell, or were left to pick up the pieces.

Janet Brown

Chairman North East War Memorials Project

www.newmp.org.uk