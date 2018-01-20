Met Office ice and snow warning

The area for a warning in relation to ice and snow tomorrow includes part of Northumberland.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for a section of the North East and other regions, saying that some roads and railways are likely to be affected.

It states that an area of snow is likely to move eastwards across the northern and central parts of the UK and the warning is in place for between 6am and 6pm tomorrow.

Locations could get rain instead of snow, but this may also cause problems.

The Met Office warning information includes the following: ‘Amounts of fresh snow will vary considerably across the warning area. Most of the snow is expected on higher ground with 3-6cm likely above around 200m and perhaps 10-15cm locally on ground above 300m.

‘At lower levels, 1-3cm is possible locally, with some spots escaping altogether

‘In addition, rain may fall onto frozen surfaces for a time, following a very cold night.

‘There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.’