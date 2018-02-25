Met Office upgrades snow warning for North East

The Met Office has upgraded its snow warning for the North East, including Northumberland.

Forecasters have now issued an amber warning for the region, between 4am and 9pm on Wednesday. Originally, they only issued a yellow warning.

Amber warnings are issued when there is an increased chance of bad weather causing disruption to transport and power.

The warning says: 'Heavy snow showers are expected on Wednesday. Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers.

'Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely. There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

'Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.'

The Chief Forecaster's assessment states: 'Snow showers will bring variable snow cover, but parts of northeast England and Scotland are expected to see the most frequent and, at times, organised snow showers. 5-to-10cm of snow is expected quite widely with locally 10-20 cm possible. Strong winds will lead to drifting of snow and severe wind chill, while lightning could be an additional hazard, particularly near coasts.'

The Met Office has already issued a yellow warning for snow in the North East for tomorrow and Tuesday, and extended it to Thursday.