Met Office warns of heavy snow at the weekend

Heavy snow could hit parts of Northumberland and North Tyneside on Sunday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow, with up to 20cm possible on higher ground.

The Chief Forecaster said there is currently a good deal of uncertainty over the precise track of the areas of rain and snow.

“A band of rain, heavy at times, is expected to move eastwards over the UK. With cold air in place, a spell of snow looks likely to develop on its northern edge. One to five centimetres is possible quite widely, and up to 10cm in places. Over higher ground, 20cm is possible in a few places.”

In the North East, the warning covers the southern part of Northumberland and the local authority areas of North and South Tynesde, Newcastle, Gateshead, Durham, Darlington, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees and Sunderland.

The Met Office said: “A spell of heavy snow is possible over some central parts of the UK during Sunday. This could lead to road, rail and air travel delays, with the potential for vehicles to become stranded or public transport to be cancelled. Rural communities with limited access routes could become cut off.”

For the latest warnings, visit www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings