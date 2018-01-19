Met Office warns of ice and snow

A warning of ice has been issued for the North East tonight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for the region until 11am tomorrow morning.

It warns ice is likely to form through tonight and last into Saturday morning, with some sleet and snow showers continuing in places.

There will probably be ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, potentially resulting in some injuries from slips and falls.

Tonight, in a few places, mainly upland areas, snow could also cause problems.

The Chief Forecaster's assessment says: 'Sleet and snow showers will eventually become confined to areas exposed to the westerly winds overnight, but following the showers of Friday, ice will then be the main hazard, particularly on untreated surfaces. The snow showers may give an additional 1-3 cm of snow in places.

The warning continues into Sunday, when snow is likely to move eastwards across northern England.

The snow is more likely to affect higher routes with lower levels only affected more locally. In addition, rain may fall onto frozen surfaces for a time.

The snow is expected to become confined to north east Scotland later in the day as it progressively turns to rain from the south west.

The Chief Forecaster says: 'Amounts of fresh snow will vary considerably across the warning area. Most of the snow is expected on higher ground with 3-6 cm likely above around 200m and perhaps 10-15 cm locally on ground above 300m. At lower levels 1-3 cm looks more likely, with some spots escaping altogether'.