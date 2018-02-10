Met Office warns of ice and snow

The North East could wake up to snow tomorrow morning, following a weather warning from the Met Office.

A yellow warning for ice and snow has been issued for between 7pm tonight and 6am tomorrow for the whole region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of snow and ice.

Rain and hill snow is expected to arrive tonight, turning increasingly to snow at lower levels. Accumulations of one to three centimetres are possible.

As skies clear from the west overnight into Sunday morning, ice is expected to form on any untreated surfaces.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for Sunday for the North East, North West, Yorkshire, West Midlands, Wales and Scotland.

A very cold westerly airstream will bring frequent snow showers to many western and central areas on Sunday.

Ice could be a hazard in the North East overnight into Sunday morning and then is expected to return in the evening.