Met Office warns of ice in Northumberland tonight (Saturday)

A weather warning has been issued in Northumberland for tonight and tomorrow morning.

The Met Office has placed the yellow alert for icy conditions in all but the far west of Northumberland from 5pm this evening until 10am tomorrow (Sunday).

It says: 'Icy patches are expected, most likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. There is a chance that injuries could occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces.'

The chief forecaster adds: 'Temperatures will fall sharply under clear spells after dark allowing some icy patches to form, especially where showers have fallen during Saturday daytime and where showers occur during Saturday evening and night.'