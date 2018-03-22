Mexico theme for Girl Guiding division’s event

Thinking Day is a Girl Guiding annual celebration and this year, Tritlington First School hosted the Morpeth Division event.

There were 101 girls comprising Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Senior Section, plus 30 guiders, who all came together to celebrate.

Mexico is one of the four Girl Guiding world centres and this country was chosen to be the theme of the event as some of the Morpeth Division Senior Section and guiders, together with others from Northumberland County, are visiting Mexico this summer.

Activities included making maracas and ponchos, decorating a photo frame and Mexican dancing with music.