‘MISSING’: Searching out war paperwork

I am currently collecting material for a book I am writing on how the families of men who were reported as having gone ‘missing’ in battle during the First World War tried to find definitive news of their loved one.

The British Red Cross Wounded and Missing Bureau helped many of these families to find information, but their records were destroyed shortly after the end of the war.

Other families undertook private research among comrades of their missing relative.

Mostly they received the worst news possible, or no definitive information at all.

If any of your readers have family papers which relate to Red Cross or private investigations into the fate of a missing solder, I would love to hear from them.

Please contact me on the address or email below.

John Broom

12 Park Avenue

Penistone

Sheffield

S36 6DN

johnbroom@aol.com