Mix up over former pub’s location

Our article of February 14 described an inquest held at the Greyhound Inn, Newgate Street, in February 1891.

The deceased was Jane Barton. A neighbour, Mrs Gair, was called to her house, where she found her lying by the bed: “I lifted her up and she rested her head on my arm. I put her to bed, and she died in about ten minutes.”

I said in the article that The Greyhound was in Newgate Street, where Maylia’s Fish and Chip Shop is now. This is incorrect.

Kelly’s Directory for 1894 says that the Greyhound was No. 10 Newgate Street. Unfortunately, it was wrong. Kelly’s for 1914 gives it as No. 110, and in Parson & White’s Directory, 1827, its address is Silver Street.

Silver Street was the name given to the upper half of Newgate Street. The former Greyhound Inn, now divided in two, is the first house above Dawson Place. It now seems likely that the yard where these ladies lived was in Bullers Green.

Silver Street was a prosperous area, hence the name, whereas Bullers Green was not.

The Greyhound was probably the nearest suitable building where the inquest could be held.

My thanks to the two readers who drew attention to our mistake.