Modest precept increase

Residents in a Northumberland community will pay a little more council tax for the services carried out by their most local authority.

Ponteland Town Council recently agreed to raise its portion of the precept by two per cent to £404,383 for 2018/19.

This means the figure for an average band D property will go up to £72.43 from the £71.01 amount for 2017/18.

Within the budget, there is an amount of £14,005 available for projects and/or funds to deal with anti-social behaviour issues – including items such as additional CCTV and lighting.

It was also agreed to increase allotment rents in the area by £1 across the board, as in previous years.

There are currently 22 allotments, with three levels of fees depending on the size of the plots, and current rentals are £35, £40 and £45 per annum.

The rises will come into effect from April.