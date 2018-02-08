Modest precept increase for town council

A two per cent rise for its portion of council tax has been agreed unanimously at a meeting of Morpeth Town Council.

Its precept will go up to £582,328 for 2018/19, which means an average band D property will pay £115.65. The charge for this band in 2017/18 was £113.38.

Money has been allocated to the Church Walk Play Area and a contribution to the Emily Davison statue in Carlisle Park, among other projects.

Although the current rate of inflation is more than two per cent, finance and general purposes committee chairman David Bawn said councillors felt a two per cent rise was appropriate given the healthy state of the council’s finances.

Meanwhile, residents will be able to pick up a Have your Say survey about Storey Park Community Centre at the Morpeth masterplan event in the Town Hall tomorrow, 2pm to 8pm.

An online link for it will be available from tomorrow afternoon at www.morpeth-tc.gov.uk