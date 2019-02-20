More members add to the enjoyment at women’s group

Kirkley WI

Members of Kirkley WI enjoyed a festive celebration by meeting in December at Ponteland Golf Club for a delicious, two course Christmas lunch.

This was the third year the group has celebrated with the staff at the golf club, who make members very welcome.

Thank you to everyone involved.

Great hilarity was shared by members in January with a competitive Domino Drive of seven teams. The overall winner of the prize was Dorothy Wheeler.

The committee supplied a wonderful supper of cakes, scones, sausage rolls, biscuits and fancies, along with tea and coffee.

A most enjoyable evening was had by all.

Last week, the group’s meeting on February 6 heard about The Lady With The Lamp, a talk by The Rev Canon Christine Brown about Florence Nightingale and her valuable work.

Due to the increase in membership of our branch, our meetings will now take place in the Blue Room in Kirkley Hall.