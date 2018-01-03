More pictures from the Morpeth New Year’s Day race

A total of 157 runners completed the New Year’s Day Road Race organised by Morpeth Harriers.

They set off from the bottom of Dogger Bank on Mitford Road, navigating the usual approximately 11k route, taking in Mitford, Mitford Steads and heading back to Morpeth, via Whalton Road, Sun Inn, Carlisle Park, to the usual grassy finish line on the Stanners.

Morpeth Road Race 2018 winner Ross Floyd. Picture by Doug Harrison.

Some of those taking part will have been familiar faces to many of the people watching the race.

As well as Men’s and Women’s winners Ross Floyd and Jane Hodgson, they included Rev Ron Forster – who retired as minister of St George’s United Reformed Church (URC) in Morpeth, Great Bavington URC and Widdrington URC in the summer.

Morpeth Road Race 2018. Top three women: Jane Hodgson (centre), Catriona MacDonald and Alnwick Harrier Rachelle Falloon. Picture by Doug Harrison.

Morpeth Road Race 2018. Runners gather at the start area. Picture by Doug Harrison.