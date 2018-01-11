More staff taken on as bank invests in its Morpeth branch

More staff are being taken on as a company expands its presence in Morpeth.

The Morpeth branch of Handelsbanken is expanding and investing in its Sanderson Arcade offices, taking on more staff and creating more space to grow.

Handelsbanken Morpeth, opened in 2010, can be found on the first floor of Austin House and has taken on more space to create a new interview suite.

Three new members of staff have joined the five-strong team — Max Birkinshaw as corporate banking manager, Richard Ward as an individual banking manager, and Tizzie Brass in an account manager support role.

Dave Elliot, Branch Manager, said: “We are delighted to be further investing and expanding our team. We are very proud to be part of the community in Morpeth.”

“We look forward to supporting even more local individuals and businesses with their banking requirements.

“We are keen to be close to our customers and offer the high level of service they expect from Handelsbanken so it is great to be able to take on new members of the team as we continue to mature as a branch and forge long-term relationships with even more customers.”