More than £5k raised by club’s 2017 captain

Michael Thompson’s fund-raising drive brought in an impressive total for a national charity.

He was captain of Burgham Park Golf Club in 2017 and the British Stammering Association (BSA) was his chosen charity for the year. As well as curry nights and raffles, he successfully completed a challenge to play 100 holes in a day. Michael, right in picture, received sponsorship and donations and set-up an online fund-raising page. His grand total was £5326,67 and he presented a cheque for this amount to BSA chairman of trustees Tim Fell, left in picture, at The Office Pub in Morpeth last Friday. The BSA provides inspiration, encouragement, information, support and advice to people who stammer.