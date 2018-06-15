Morpeth dealership drives off with prized accolade

A car dealership is celebrating after driving off with a prestigious accolade.

Davidsons of Morpeth has been awarded the Vauxhall Customer Excellence Award and named among the top 52 Vauxhall retailers in the country.

The dealership, which is based in Coopies Way, has been acknowledged and rewarded for its outstanding levels of customer service, as revealed by the annual Vauxhall Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Colin Davidson, retail operator at Davidsons of Morpeth, said: “It is a real honour to be recognised for something that we feel so passionately about.

“This accolade is a true testament to our dedicated team, who go above and beyond for our customers, whether new or existing.

“Commitment to delivering a fantastic customer experience and ensuring each and every person receives a bespoke service tailored to their needs is, and always has been, our main focus.

“We would like to thank our customers for their unwavering support and we are thrilled they appreciate our efforts in terms of customer service.

“It is a real honour to receive this accolade and we will do our best to maintain this level of satisfaction and retain the award for another year.”

The dealership was one of 52 retailers in the UK to receive the highest and most impressive combined ranks in Vauxhall’s Customer Purchase Satisfaction and Service Satisfaction Surveys, calculated at the end of 2017.

Peter Hope, Vauxhall Customer Experience Director, said: “It is such a fantastic feeling to be able to acknowledge and reward our Vauxhall retailers who offer exceptional customer service.

“At Vauxhall, we value our customers greatly, and to see this resonated across our retailers is great.

“Our sales and service teams across the UK are customer-focused all day, every day, and their dedication and enthusiasm helps Vauxhall to deliver an all-round outstanding customer experience.”