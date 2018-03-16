Morpeth Heroes competition theme

As part of its preparations for the 2018 Britain in Bloom and Northumbria in Bloom contests, Morpeth Town Council is holding a competition to find new designs for the planters in the Market Place.

The current ones carry designs produced to mark the 2012 London Olympics, and these images were intended to be in place for a period of five years.

It has been decided that the new designs should be selected by an open art contest, with the images representative of Morpeth Heroes – some of the town’s most renowned residents.

Although there are some obvious candidates for the status of a Morpeth Hero, it is hoped that submissions will reflect a wide range of individuals or organisations who have contributed to the town and to its growth and reputation.

Pictures need not be in the form of portraits and can reflect events and other matters that represent or bring to mind the particular hero or their activities.

Entries can be in any medium and of any size.

The requirement is for up to 40 images and the chosen pictures could be on display for many years to come.

All entries will be part of a display programme in the Town Hall and the best three images will be used as designs for postcards sold for charity through the town council’s facilities. Three prizes will be awarded.

The deadline for entries is Friday, May 18.

The competition is being managed and run by Lateral Art in Morpeth and entries can be submitted there – either in person or electronically to stephen@lateralart.co.uk – and any queries can be addressed to Lateral Art on 01670 515559.

All work should be original and available for use as proposed without restriction.