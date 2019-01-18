Most of the apartments now sold at development

McCarthy and Stone is celebrating the success of its William Turner Court retirement living development in the Goosehill area of Morpeth, where just two apartments are now remaining.

Aimed exclusively at those aged 60 and over, the development has proven popular with retirees who have decided that it will be beneficial to them to downsize.

Liz Green, sales and marketing director for McCarthy and Stone North East, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many people recognising the benefits of independent, low-maintenance living and who have subsequently started planning to live their retirement to the full at William Turner Court.

“With almost of all the apartments in Morpeth now sold, time is now running out for those interested in joining this thriving new community and I would urge prospective homebuyers to get in touch with us as soon as possible to avoid disappointment – call 0800 1533716 or go to www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk”