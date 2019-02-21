Motion on parkrun backed by councillors

Plans to establish a free of charge weekly 5k run, stewarded and timed, in Carlisle Park have been welcomed by Morpeth Town Council.

Members voted unanimously in favour of a motion by Coun David Bawn to support, in principal, the creation of a parkrun in Morpeth at a recent full council meeting.

With assistance and support from parkrun UK, volunteers organise the runs at 9am each Saturday.

Coun Bawn said the Morpeth group will need to bring in £3,000 – grant applications have been lodged and fund-raising is under way – as the one-off cost to get it up and running.

He added: “parkrun has grown rapidly across the country over the last few years and a Morpeth parkrun would build on the success of the events in Druridge Bay and Newbiggin.”

Final approval will be needed from Carlisle Park landowner Northumberland County Council.