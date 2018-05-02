MP and Deputy Mayor attend Care Home Open Day event

Local VIPs went along to HC-One’s Foxton Court in Morpeth to celebrate the sixth annual Care Home Open Day, which is a national event.

This year’s theme was Linking Our Community and HC-One decided to launch a Big Sing, with its homes across the country forming their own choirs that included staff, residents, their loved ones and neighbours.

Morpeth’s Deputy Mayor Jack Gebhard visited the home along with local MP for Wansbeck Ian Lavery and they were both present at the start of the event – with Coun Gebhard cutting the ribbon. Also pictured are Foxton Court administrator Barbara Booth, far left, and Charlotte Hardy, far right, manager of the care home.

After the ribbon cutting, the Foxton Court choir gathered in the lounge to sing You Are My Sunshine and the two guests were given a tour of the home.

Some of the residents went outside the home to see inside a fire engine, which was brought along by members of the Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

Afternoon tea was served for lunch to honour the Queen’s birthday and afterwards, Mac Francis entertained the home – everyone enjoyed singing and dancing along.

The previous Mayor of Morpeth, Coun Andrew Tebbutt, spent time socialising with the staff and residents when he paid the home a visit later in the afternoon.

Charlotte said: “A memorable and spectacular day was had by all.

“It was so lovely to see our residents interacting with the visitors and their huge smiles at the end of the day.”