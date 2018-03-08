Mums’ Lanes at town food store on Sunday

On Mother’s Day this Sunday, Morrisons in Morpeth will open mums-only checkouts to speed up their shopping trip.

Each of the Mums’ Lanes at the store off Dark Lane will be staffed by checkout assistants specially selected for their friendliness.

Assistants will offer to scan items at a speed to suit each individual mum – whether they want a relaxed pace and a chat, or a quick checkout if they are in a rush.

They will help pack the shopping, should the customer wish, and also help entertain any accompanying children by asking them to identify different sorts of supermarket products and by inviting them to see how they operate the tills.

In addition, more than 30,000 pink Gerbera flowers from Morrisons Flowerworld will be given to mums as they pass through the checkout on the day as a thank-you gesture.

Keith Nicholson, Morpeth store manager, said: “The reality of Mother’s Day is that some mums end up doing lots of chores, so for mums who shop with us on this special day, we want to serve them better by creating the Mums’ Lanes.”