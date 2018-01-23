Music and laughter made for festive fun-filled party time

Hepscott WI

Christmas celebrations for Hepscott WI began when President Lynda Wadge was asked to give a reading at the Northumberland Federation Carol Service at Hexham Abbey.

Then came our Christmas party when we were entertained by Trinity Choir, from Bedlington. The Rev Peter Rand introduced the choir. Everyone enjoyed singing along with carols, and member Heather Stonebank taught us actions to The Holly And The Ivy. The choir gave us beautiful renditions of carols and a medley from Christmas musicals.

Susan had us helpless with laughter with a modern take on The Twelve Days of Christmas, while Ian and Hazel gave us the true spirit of Christmas in their imagined contemporary kitchen conversation between Gabriel and Mary at the Annunciation.

Midway through the evening we enjoyed mulled wine and mince pies.

The spirit of the season continued the next night when ten members attended the delightful annual carol service at Guidepost.