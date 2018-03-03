National award for council’s love parks online campaign

An online campaign that helped to share Northumberland residents’ love for their local parks has won a national accolade.

Northumberland County Council ran the campaign last July and it has now been recognised as the best in the UK by national environmental campaign charity Keep Britain Tidy at its Network Awards.

The Love Parks Award recognises an outstanding event or campaign that ran during Love Parks Week 2017. Entries were open to all local authorities in England and Wales.

Pictures and videos were posted on Twitter and Facebook throughout the week, building a colourful campaign that demonstrated the features of the 12 parks across the county which are managed by the county council.

The target audience was Northumberland residents and those who visit from the wider region.

Coun Glen Sanderson, cabinet member for environment and local services, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to have won this national award.

“People tell us on a daily basis how much they enjoy parks and green spaces across the county and it was extremely good to be able to highlight so many of those reasons through this campaign.

“It is a great credit to our parks and local services staff who maintain our beautiful Green Flag parks to such a high standard and who have worked closely with our communications team to run a hugely successful campaign that was so highly commended by the judges.”