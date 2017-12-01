National award for Mitford Unit

A state-of-the-art facility at Northgate Hospital in Morpeth has won a prestigious accolade.

Mitford Unit, which is part of Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust, was named best mental health development at the 2017 Building Better Healthcare Awards.

Construction of the purpose-built 15 bedded unit began in 2015, with the first patients moving into it in early December 2016.

However, the planning and design of the facility started long before this and involved staff, carers, service-users, and stakeholders.