NCS Champion School status yet again for KEVI

King Edward VI School in Morpeth has been named a Champion School by the National Citizen Service (NCS) for the third year in succession thanks to its commitment to the youth programme.

To achieve this status, schools must meet a range of key criteria in supporting the teams co-ordinating the Government-backed programme to young people aged 15 to 17.

It also reflects on the number of students who took the opportunity to go on the NCS programme in the summer of 2017.

KEVI’s support has included allowing NCS to present to students at assemblies and other events, identifying any students they think would particularly benefit from participation and supporting them to take part, briefing staff about NCS and celebrating students who have completed the scheme.

Assistant headteacher Leanne Johnston said: “While it is nice to be recognised as a school and we are delighted with the reward, it is for the young people.

“The experience and opportunities offered by the NCS programme far outweigh any recognition we get as a school.

“We are proud of our association with NCS and we hope this continues – the aim is for every student in Years 11 and 12 to participate.”

The next NCS programme runs over the summer holidays. For more information, or to sign up, students or parents can call 0191 2474020 or visit ncsnortheast.co.uk