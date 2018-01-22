New appointment to look after student accommodation

A real estate investment firm has appointed a new chief executive responsible for its student accommodation.

Round Hill Capital has appointed Brian Welsh, of Darras Hall, Ponteland, as Chief Executive of The Nido Collection, the group’s UK, Ireland and Continental European student accommodation investment and operational platform.

Mr Welsh will lead the continuing expansion of Round Hill’s student accommodation business, as well as explore the extension of the brand.

He will be responsible for spearheading its investment, development and operational strategy across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

The Chief Executive, who has over 12 years’ experience of the student accommodation and PRS markets, said: “Round Hill is in the process of completing a number of significant transactions and developments in the student accommodation sector and has a strong identified pipeline of fantastic investment opportunities.

“I am really happy to be joining Round Hill to lead and expand The Nido Collection team at this exciting time.

“I look forward to accelerating Round Hill’s expansion across not only the UK, Continental Europe and into wider international markets, but also into other related assets classes, such as co-living.”

Round Hill, which has a track record of investing in and operating student accommodation, has acquired, built up and managed more than 5,000 student housing beds.

Michael Bickford, founder and Chief Executive of Round Hill Capital, said: “We have known Brian for many years and we are delighted that he has joined the Round Hill team.

“Brian’s deep industry knowledge, expertise, networks and ability to deliver will all prove invaluable and he is extremely well placed to provide leadership and strategic insights to the group.

“He will help to drive the growth and deliver on our aim to own, develop and operate at least 20,000 beds within three years across the UK, Ireland and Continental Europe.

“Coupled with our ambitions to expand into wider international markets, this will make Round Hill one of the largest global developers and operators of student accommodation.”