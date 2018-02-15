New campaign is launched to encourage more tourists

Tourism bosses have launched a campaign to encourage more inbound tourism.

National tourism agency VisitBritain is hoping the new global campaign I Travel For... will attract more people to visit the British Isles.

Short films and story-telling shine the spotlight on unexpected experiences and less explored destinations in Britain, alongside global iconic landmarks and attractions.

A digital campaign will run across social media channels until April in Britain’s largest inbound visitor markets, including Australia, France, Germany and the United States.

VisitBritain Chief Executive Sally Balcombe said: “Tourism is one of the UK’s most valuable export industries, driving economic growth and creating jobs right across Britain.

“It is also a fiercely competitive global industry and we are seizing the opportunity to build on the strong growth we have seen, showcasing that Britain is bursting with fun activities, adventure and wonderfully unexpected experiences.

“By shining a spotlight and telling the stories of Britain’s exciting and contemporary culture, innovations in food and drink, the beauty of our countryside and vibrancy of our cities, we want to inspire even more international visitors to book a trip right now.”

The campaign is based on research into people’s motivation for travel.