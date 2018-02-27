New campaign warns youngsters to be careful near railway lines

A new campaign has been launched to help keep youngsters safe near railway lines.

The UK Scout Association, with Arriva group train company CrossCountry, has created the animated film aimed at showing the importance of being safe near tracks.

The short film offers five tips for children, including not trespassing on the railway, using designated crossings, avoiding being close to electrified lines, being safe and responsible on platforms, and not treating railways as a playground.

Simon Carter, Assistant Director for the Scout Association, said: “The Scout movement is proud to work with CrossCountry to help our young people develop the skills they need to stay safe when travelling on Britain’s rail network.

“Through this partnership we are now educating more than 2,000 young people each month on responsible travel and the consequences of railway crime.

“By making this film available on social media, with our 23,000 Scout sections, and through CrossCountry, we aim to promote the message of safety to the masses.”

CrossCountry’s Managing Director Andrew Cooper added: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Scout Association in helping promote the importance of staying safe. This new film imaginatively brings to life some of the dangers people can face when using the railway.”

To view the film go to https://fundraising.scouts.org.uk/crosscountry