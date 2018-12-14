New car parking bays and measures in Ponteland

New parking spaces have been created in Ponteland and new measures introduced.

An additional 54 bays, including an extra seven disabled parking bays, are now available in the area between Merton Way and Meadowfield.

The £325,000 scheme included a £56,000 contribution from Ponteland North county councillor Richard Dodd’s members small scheme fund.

There is now a maximum 24-hour stay restriction for the long stay spaces in the council-owned Ponteland car parks and motorists now need a parking disc to stop in the short stay spaces – the time limit for these bays is three hours. Discs can be purchased from some local shops.

Coun Dodd said: “Feedback has been very positive and it’s good to see the expanded car park area being well used.

“Hopefully, local traders will see a boost in trade over the Christmas period.

“Once we get to next spring, there’ll also be some landscaping carried out around the car park to further improve the look of the area.”

Ponteland Town Council had been calling for the new measures for some time.

Deputy Mayor Christine Greenwell said: “The three-hour short stay has been in place for a little while. This followed businesses saying there were no spaces for customers.

“We needed the 24-hour maximum stay measure as people were leaving their cars in a bay for days, or two months in a disabled bay in the case of one motorist.”