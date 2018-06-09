New facilities delight for first school

There has been plenty to celebrate at Stannington First School this year.

As well as its new Years 3 and 4 classroom, it has developed a new Early Years play area thanks to a grant from the National Lottery Awards for All and fund-raising by the school PTA.

The project was well supported by Morpeth businesses, including J Marshall Joinery and Plumbase, who kindly donated the sink for the mud kitchen.

The children recently held an official opening and were excited to spend time exploring the fantastic space.