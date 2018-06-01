New grants on offer to help keep buildings in good shape

Charities, community groups and good causes across Northumberland are being invited to apply for a newly-launched community grant from Newcastle Building Society that will provide an additional £50,000 from its successful Community Fund at the Community Foundation.

Applications can now be made for the society’s new Building Improvement Grants, which will be made available to groups or charities in the region that need to make improvements to their community buildings.

Since its launch in 2016, the fund has contributed more than £200,000 in grants to projects across the North East and Cumbria – with over £36,000 being given so far to projects across Northumberland.

Successful applicants have included Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, which used the funding to extend a successful voucher scheme it had trialled with a local butcher.

Andrew Haigh, Newcastle Building Society chief executive, said: “Supporting our communities across the region is core to what we do and extending our successful community grants initiative with these larger Building Improvement Grants recognises that strong communities need appropriate and practical community buildings at their heart.”

Full details of the grants and eligibility criteria are available at www.newcastle.co.uk – with the closing date for the first round of Building Improvement Grants being June 29.