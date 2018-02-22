New health trust roadshows

Northumberland residents are being invited to give their input on how Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust can improve patient experiences in outpatients, at its urgent care centres and at the Specialist Emergency Care Hospital near Cramlington.

In November, the trust visited more than 20 locations and spoke to more than 500 people across the county and North Tyneside to gather opinions.

It now wants to ask more detailed questions focused on new technologies and new ways of working.

During the new roadshows, those who go along will also be able to learn more about its vision to ‘get fit for the future’ by helping residents to live well, providing care and support when people need it and using resources wisely.

Northumbria staff will be at Morrisons in Morpeth on Sunday between 10.30am and 2.30pm and Wansbeck General Hospital on Monday from 2pm to 4pm.

Claire Riley, director of communications and corporate affairs at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re particularly keen to hear your ideas about how we can do things differently and make the most of the resources we have.”