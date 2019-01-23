New leisure centre planned for Morpeth

Morpeth is set for an investment of up to £18million to build a new leisure centre.

The money earmarked in Northumberland County Council’s forthcoming budget has been welcomed by local councillors and the Morpeth Forum, which has been hosting public drop-in sessions for the last two years through its Morpeth Masterplan work.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure and tourism, said: “This leisure centre has been pretty much untouched for 20 years or more.

“Its condition is a disappointment for many people looking to swim, exercise and keep fit.

“The county council is convinced that by investing in a new centre, it can provide modern and attractive all-weather facilities, drive up membership and significantly increase health and well-being in the community.”

County councillor for the Morpeth North ward, David Bawn, added: “The planned investment in what will be a new leisure centre is very welcome news.

“The existing facility is looking very outdated. With our population in Morpeth set to rocket, we need to make sure sports facilities match the expectations of residents.”

Speaking on behalf of the Morpeth Forum, town councillor Nic Best said: “The issue of leisure facilities in Morpeth has been a common point of concern for residents in the drop-in sessions held by the Morpeth Forum.

“The county council budget needs to be confirmed by a vote in late February, shortly after which the next drop-in session will be held outlining details of the scheme and the timeline for construction.”