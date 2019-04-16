New look for bank branch

Santander UK has officially opened its newly designed and refurbished branch in Morpeth town centre.

The works took seven weeks to complete and facilities include digital workstations with tablets for online banking, Express Banking with a new ATM wall and counter services for more secure transactions, as well as private interview rooms.

Customers visiting the branch will be greeted in a reception area and directed to a range of tailored services depending on how they want to bank.

The branch, which employs nine staff and is managed by Stephen Harrison, will also feature a picture wall to display local community initiatives such as Santander Foundation grants.

A total of £120 was raised on the official opening day for Alzheimer’s Society, Santander’s charity partner.

In addition, the first customer to visit the branch on the day was greeted with flowers and chocolates.

Mr Harrison said there have been many positive comments from customers about the new-look branch since it reopened earlier this year.

Santander’s head of branches, Adam Bishop, said: “Banking is changing at a rapid pace and we wanted to create a branch that can accommodate the needs of all our local customers.

“This means combining traditional banking facilities and a focus on delivering great customer service with modern, digital services, including free Wi-Fi, customer tablets and digital ATMs.

“Santander branches are an important part of many communities and our investment in this branch reflects our commitment to Morpeth.”