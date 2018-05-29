New-look pub is Mayor’s first engagement

The first engagement for the new Mayor of Morpeth, Jack Gebhard, was a visit to the newly refurbished The Electrical Wizard in Newmarket.

He attended the opening day after the pub, which is a Wetherspoon establishment, had undergone a facelift.

While there, Coun Gebhard saw the new-look bar area and freshly decorated restaurant. He was also given a guided tour of the kitchen by Duty Manager Lynsey McDougal.

Commenting on his visit, Coun Gebhard said: “It was great to see the changes that have been made. Wetherspoon’s is one of the most popular venues in the town and it’s great to see the chain commit to the town by giving its Morpeth branch a facelift.

“It was also a good opportunity to chat with the manager about how we can work together for the Mayor’s nominated charity for 2018/19. Lynsey told me how Wetherspoon hopes to engage with the wider community, so hopefully that will give us the chance to do something a bit different to raise money for Tyneside and Northumberland Mind.”