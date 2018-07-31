New man at the helm for Morpeth Rotary Club

Morpeth Rotary Club

Peter Scott, of Morpeth Rotary Club, has given his farewell address as President.

He thought that overall it had been a good year, with many enjoyable events that had been good for fund-raising. This allowed the club to support charities and help ten young people who planned a gap year overseas.

He wanted to attract new members through business and the chamber of trade, noting that Rotary had contacts with professional people in almost every country. They would be welcome to join current members in giving their time and talents for the community.

He thanked members for their support and handed over the chain of office to computer specialist Bob Kendall.

Bob encouraged members to offer him their knowledge and experience. He will support established projects, recruit members and start new projects. He would like the club to work with a special school and refugees, and would like members to visit other clubs to pick up ideas.