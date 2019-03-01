New market at Pont venue is already growing

The first staging of a new market at Ponteland Memorial Hall has been hailed a big success.

And due to the overwhelmingly positive response from sellers and visitors, David and Kim Wilde’s initiative will continue on the first Sunday of every month between noon and 2pm.

The husband and wife team, who have two young children, established Wilde Farm in 2016. Their aim for the small holding near Ponteland was to produce delicious, yet ethical farm produce that would not compromise their organic principles.

David, who was previously a landscape gardener, said their British rare breed turkey, pig and sheep products have proven popular with customers – as have their seasonal fruit and veg, home-made preserves and even a pale ale brewed using their own hops.

On looking for more opportunities to increase their direct sales, Kim, who was previously a primary school teacher, said: “I couldn’t believe that there wasn’t a regular market running in Ponteland at the moment, and was sure the local community would be interested in home-grown produce.

“We were able to make a booking for a monthly slot at the Memorial Hall and its team has been very helpful. We had flyers printed and delivered and we also did a banner that went up in Ponteland to advertise our first market, which took place earlier this month.

“We invited other people – including other local producers and makers, as well as artists and entrepreneurs – from the local area that we know through our work to be part of the market because we wanted to provide a wide range of stalls. The charge was just £10 to cover the costs of the hall.

“There was a decent turnout and we’ve received many positive comments from visitors and sellers.

“We’re delighted that other traders we don’t know have now come on board and there will be more than 25 stalls for the next market this Sunday.”

If you are interested in having a stall, email wildefarmponteland@gmail.com