New musical Club Tropicana Hotel stars Joe McElderry and features hits the Look of Love, Relax, Making Your Mind Up and more - on tour. Where you can see it and how to get tickets

A new musical from the producers of the UK tour of Hairspray is on tour and coming to a theatre near you soon.

Welcome to the vibrant Club Tropicana Hotel, where the drinks are free and the whole family is invited to join the ultimate holiday musical, celebrating the 80s.

When a budding bride and groom get cold feet, they decide to jet off to sunnier climes and feel the heat– but little do they know they’ve checked into the same hotel.

The sizzling summer season at the Club Tropicana sees drinks flowing and tans glowing. Will the young lovers decide to go through with the wedding?

Will the hotel inspectors finally get their way and close the resort, or will the staff save the day? All will be revealed in hilarious style, to an irresistible soundtrack.

With a star cast led by Joe McElderry (X Factor winner and star of Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat), Neil McDermott (EastEnders, The Sound of Music), Kate Robbins (Spitting Image, Dinnerladies), Emily Tierney (Wicked, The Wizard of Oz) and former Sugababe Amelle Berrabah making her musical theatre debut.

Set to some of the most iconic, chart-topping pop anthems of the decade, all performed live on stage, enjoy smash-hit classics such as The Look of Love, Making Your Mind Up, Relax, Take On Me, Church of the Poison Mind, Up Where We Belong and many more.

Book your trip back in time to when hair was big, shoulders were padded and mobiles weighed a tonne, and enjoy the feel-good musical of the year.

Dates and venues

Club Tropicana The Musical is at:

Hull New Theatre from Monday April 15 to Saturday April 20

Tickets: 01482 300 306 or visit www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Sunderland Empire, Sunderland, Monday May 20 to Saturday May 25

Tickets: 0844 871 3022 or www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

Manchester Opera House, Monday June 3 to Saturday June 8

Tickets: www.atgtickets.com/shows/club-tropicana/opera-house-manchester/