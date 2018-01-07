New on-call recruits for county’s fire service

Ten additional retained firefighters have been recruited in Northumberland.

Conservative councillors at Northumberland County Council have approved the decision to take on the recruits in consultation with Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service.

Also known as on-call firefighters, they have completed their initial training and will be providing cover from the Ponteland, Haltwhistle, Rothbury, Berwick, Allendale, Prudhoe, Seahouses and Alnwick stations.

Coun John Riddle, the county council’s portfolio holder for planning, housing and resilience, said meeting firefighters in Prudhoe helped convince him of the need for the recruits.

He added: “The training, the camaraderie and the opportunity to give something back to the local community were all factors that made the challenging job worthwhile for many.

“Ensuring the safety of everyone living across Northumberland is vitally important to us and these new retained firefighters will help provide a first class service everyone can be proud of in the county.

“This recruitment drive will improve the overall availability of appliances, meaning the county has first-class fire protection and resilience, while the retained firefighters will also support community safety initiatives within their area.”

Anyone with an interest in becoming a retained firefighter is encouraged to get in touch with the council to learn more about the role.

Call 01670 621123 or email fire.recruitment@northum berland.gov.uk