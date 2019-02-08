New play area delight for school

Children who go to the nursery at Pegswood Primary School are enjoying more active and enjoyable play times.

The new play area that was officially opened recently includes a wooden climbing frame, a reading corner, water wall and a bright and colourful race track made from safe, durable wet-pour, all of which add up to a fun outdoor learning environment.

Its construction was made possible thanks to a grant of £10,000 from the Northumberland Healthy Pupil Capital Fund – money from the Government which Northumberland County Council allocates to school projects which benefit pupils’ health – and local fund-raising of £13,000.

Money came from a range of sources including Pegswood Parish Council, Coun David Towns, who cut the ribbon, through his members local improvement schemes fund, Pegswood Co-op, Pegswood Childminders, Lynemouth Power, Tesco, Hadrian Trust, Sir James Knott, Press Electrical and Ark Signs.

Andrew Waterfield, Pegswood Primary School headteacher, said: “We are delighted to have achieved our fund-raising target and to make this exciting refurbishment a reality, which the children of the community will benefit from for years to come.

“I would like to thank all those that contributed to this worthy cause.”

Coun Towns said: “It was a pleasure to contribute some of my local schemes budget to this new play area, which is a great project for the benefit of local children.”