New project to help people be work-ready

A new project aimed at improving the quality of life of individuals and communities in Northumberland has been launched.

The My Life, My Way project will deliver six-week employability and emotional support programmes to residents and communities.

The project, delivered by Stepping Up (North East), will involve tailored support and one-to-one coaching to help residents become job-ready.

Coaching will prepare residents for the workplace by developing their confidence, reviewing CVs, practising interviews, learning to balance work and home commitments, and exploring other options, such as self-employment.

Programmes will be delivered in Widdrington Station, Hadston and Prudhoe, and mindfulness-based courses will be offered in Ponteland, Hadston, Berwick and Alnwick.

Karbon Homes has invested £12,000 in the project.

Mary Ormston, Community Engagement Officer, said: “We are focussed on developing and improving our communities and supporting residents to achieve their goals.

“This project provides tailored one-to-one support and pre-employability training to help residents find employment and get them work-ready. We know there are high levels of unemployment and deprivation within some of these communities so the project will help residents to improve their career prospects and fulfil their aspirations.”

For more information call 07956 787130.